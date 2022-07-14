Bihar: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Katihar

Bihar Police on July 13 arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman in Katihar. The woman was critically injured and has been hospitalised. Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar on July 13 further informed that it appeared that the man invited the woman with wrong intentions before assaulting her. “A woman was found in a badly injured condition at midnight yesterday after which she was sent to the hospital for treatment. The woman has wounds in both eyes. We have arrested the main accused in the case,” the SP said. “Prima facie it appears that the accused invited the woman with the wrong intention and then assaulted her. We are taking further action in the matter,” he added.