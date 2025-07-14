Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead In Patna By Gunmen 3rd Shooting Incident In 24 Hours In Poll-Bound State

Bihar Lawyer Shot Dead In Patna By Gunmen, 3rd Shooting Incident In 24 Hours In Poll-Bound State In yet another appalling incident highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer in Patna's Sultanganj area on Sunday (July 13), police said. The victim was identified as Jitendra Mahato, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). This is the third murder in Bihar within 24 hours: BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot by men on a bike earlier today, Vikram Jha, a grocery shop owner originally from Darbhanga, was fatally shot outside his shop in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area. Moreover, prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was killed earlier this week.