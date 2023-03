Bihar: History-sheeter Kunal Singh arrested with arms and ammunition in East Champaran

Bihar Police seized large amount of ammunition from a wanted criminal in East Champaran. Police arrested Kunal Singh from Kudiya village with AK 47 rifle, 25 AK 47 cartridges, and a 9 mm country-made pistol. 17 cases including murder, extortion are registered against Kunal Singh in many police stations of East and West Champaran.