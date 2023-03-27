Bihar: Grand Alliance leaders protest at Vidhan Sabha in Patna with black flags over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

The Grand Alliance leaders took out a march to the State’s legislative assembly along with black ribbons tied on their arms in Patna, on March 27. The leaders took out the march in protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House of the Parliament. Meanwhile, Congress leaders were also scheduled to protest against the Centre on March 27, over the Adani Issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from the Lok Sabha wearing the black clothes. While Congress MPs in both the Houses of Parliament will be attending sessions by putting on black clothes as a symbol of their protest. Earlier, Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and staged protest in the parliament’s ongoing Budget Session.