Bihar govt to give Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to family of victims in Hyderabad scrap shop fire

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 23, condemned the fire incident at scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad where 11 persons have died. Nitish Kumar informed that Bihar government will provide Rs 2 lakhs as ex-gratia and will bear expenses in bringing the bodies of the deceased to the state. “The incident is unfortunate, Telangana government has announced the required help for them and is giving the families of deceased Rs 5 lakhs while Bihar government will give Rs 2 lakhs along with paying the expenses in bringing the bodies of the deceased to the state,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.