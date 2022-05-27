Bihar: Govt school operates out of hut in Nalanda

A government school is operating out of a hut in Bulla Bigha of Nosha Panchayat in Nalanda district of Bihar. The name of the government school is Primary School Bulla Bigha. As there is no building, the children are forced to study on the ground. There are more than 80 children who are studying in this school. The students face a lot of problems during rains. The bad state of the school is contrary to the reputation of Nalanda which is known for giving knowledge to the world. “We will soon work to provide a school building for the children studying there,” said DM Shashank Shubhankar.