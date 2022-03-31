Bihar govt making attempts to fuel tensions between Hindu-Muslim alleges CPI MLA

Soon after Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House, Party’s MLA Birendra Prasad Gupta on March 31 said the government was not ready for the discussions of serious issues as attempts are being made to fuel tensions by creating Hindu-Muslim divide. “A series of murders and atrocities on women is going on. Attempts being made to fuel tensions by creating Hindu-Muslim divide. We wanted a discussion on it. But this government wasn't ready for a discussion. They threw us out with the help of marshals,” he said.