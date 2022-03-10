Bihar government completely dependent on God’s mercy says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on March 09 slammed the Bihar government and said that it is completely dependent on God’s mercy. “Bihar government is completely relying on God, there is no action and hearing. Bihar is the worst state in terms of farmer's income, Bihar is the worst in every index in the report of NITI Aayog,” said Tejashwi Yadav.