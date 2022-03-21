Bihar Five die in suspicious circumstances in Bhagalpur

At least five persons died in suspicious circumstances in Bhagalpur, Bihar on March 21. Amid rising cases of deaths due to spurious liquor in the state, Bhagalpur District Magistrate (DM) Subrat Kumar Sen cleared the air and said that the family of the deceased claimed other ailments to be the reason behind death of their loved ones. “Of the people who died in suspicious circumstances, post mortem of 2 was done after their kin permitted. Death cause will be declared after Forensic Science Laboratory report. As per family of the deceased, one person died due to heart attack, and other due to ailment,” said DM Subrat.