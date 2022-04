Bihar facing power shortage of around 1,000 MW: State Power Minister

Bihar Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on April 28 said that the state is facing power shortage of around 1000 MW, however, the minister also assured that the issue will be resolved soon. “There is a shortage of around 1000 MW but this will be solved in a day or two. Talks also happened with the Central Government,” he added.