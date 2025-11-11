Bihar Exit Poll NDA Or Mahagathbandhan Whos Winning Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Reveal

BJP-led NDA will win 2025 Bihar Assembly election as per data from two exit polls. Voting for second and final phase of Bihar election ended today, first phase was held on November 6. NDA forecast to win big as pollsters predict 133-167 seats. Mahagathbandhan is expected to get less than 100 seats. Incumbent govt in Bihar is an alliance led by BJP and JDU. On the other side of the divide is RJD in coalition with Congress party. Jan Suraaj, a new party founded last year by Prashant Kishor is also in the fray. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.