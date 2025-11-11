Bihar Exit Poll NDA Alliance Forecast To Win Big Mahagathbandhan Will Lose Bihar Election 2025

In first projections, Peoples Pulse predicts clear edge for NDA. The pollster gave NDA alliance 133-159 seats. Voter turnout in both phases has been over 60%, breaking several records. Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, 121 of which voted today in Phase 2 Polling took place amid heavy security across Bihar following blast outside New Delhi's Red Fort yesterday. Incumbent govt in Bihar is an alliance led by BJP and JDU. On the other side of the divide is RJD in coalition with Congress party. Jan Suraaj, a new party founded last year by Prashant Kishor is also in the fray