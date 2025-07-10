Bihar Elections Supreme Court Questions Timing of Voter List Revision by Election Commission

SC flags timing of voter roll revision in Bihar. The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Election Commission’s timing of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s voter list, not the legality of the process. The EC began the revision on June 24 to remove ineligible names and add eligible citizens. SC said the SIR is constitutional but asked why it was launched just months before elections. “Exercise is not the problem, it is the timing,” the bench of Justices Sudhanshu and Joymalya noted. Petitioners argued the EC's sudden demand for multiple documents, even parental records is arbitrary and could disenfranchise voters. SC warned that last-minute deletions could deny citizens the vote without time for appeal. Over 10 petitions have been filed, including by ADR, RJD MP Manoj Jha, TMC’s Mahua Moitra and leaders from NCP, CPI, SP, JMM, and Shiv Sena (UBT).