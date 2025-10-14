FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Videos

INDIA

Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025BJP Candidate List Revealed Who’s In Who’s Out Amid NDA Seat-Sharing Deadlock

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates, confirming both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. The announcement comes amid a deadlock in NDA seat-sharing talks. This first list ends suspense over who will contest in the high-stakes Bihar polls. Stay tuned for full coverage and updates.

    Bihar Elections 2025: BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates, confirming both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. The announcement comes amid a deadlock in NDA seat-sharing talks. This first list ends suspense over who will contest in the high-stakes Bihar polls. Stay tuned for full coverage and updates.

