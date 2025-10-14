Bihar Elections 2025 Tensions In NDA JDU Cries Foul Over Key Strongholds Handed To Allies

Bihar Election 2025: Tensions In NDA, JDU Cries Foul Over Key Strongholds Handed To Allies The seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has triggered internal discord, with the Janata Dal (United) expressing strong displeasure over the allocation of several of its stronghold seats to alliance partners. The Sonbarsa seat in Saharsa, currently held by JDU leader and Minister Ratnesh Sada, has allegedly been allocated to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) under seat-sharing arrangement. JDU had already fielded Sada from Sonbarsa