Bihar Elections 2025 Rahul Gandhi Attack BJP Over Attempts To ‘Hijack’ Bihar Polls Attack ECI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and stalwart Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of making attempts to “steal (chori) the elections in Bihar, as it did in Maharashtra” last year. Addressing the party’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ here, the Congress leaders also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of not doing its duty but working for the interest of the BJP.