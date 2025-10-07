Bihar Elections 2025 Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Prashant Kishor Gear Up for Fierce Poll Battle

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, & Prashant Kishor Gear Up for Fierce Poll Battle As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 kick off, the spotlight is on key players Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, and political strategist Prashant Kishor. The upcoming polls are set to reshape the state’s political landscape, with these leaders at the center of attention.