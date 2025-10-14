Bihar Elections 2025 NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Fresh Snag Chirag Paswan Shaped Problem Remains

Bihar Election 2025: Seat-sharing negotiations within Bihar’s ruling NDA have hit another roadblock, with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan summoning an emergency meeting of party leaders in Patna on Thursday morning. The meeting, scheduled for 10 am at the party’s state headquarters, comes amid growing unease in the NDA over the division of seats for the upcoming Assembly polls. Sources said Paswan has been angered by the JD(U)’s move to finalise its candidates’ nomination schedule even before a formal seat-sharing announcement.