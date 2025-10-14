Bihar Elections 2025 NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Fresh Snag Chirag Paswan Shaped Problem Remains

Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel'; it's not Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Rahul Gandhi urges action over IPS Y Puran Kumar's death: 'Crores of Dalit brothers and sisters...'
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'
India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...
LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies
Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali
INDIA
Bihar Election 2025: Seat-sharing negotiations within Bihar’s ruling NDA have hit another roadblock, with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan summoning an emergency meeting of party leaders in Patna on Thursday morning. The meeting, scheduled for 10 am at the party’s state headquarters, comes amid growing unease in the NDA over the division of seats for the upcoming Assembly polls. Sources said Paswan has been angered by the JD(U)’s move to finalise its candidates’ nomination schedule even before a formal seat-sharing announcement.