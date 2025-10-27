Bihar Elections 2025 Home Minister Amit Shah Slams RJD Over Ticket To History-Sheeter’s Son

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year

Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer

Delhi to bar entry of these vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 to curb air pollution; check details

Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

IND vs AUS T20I series: Full Schedule, live streaming, squads, venues and more

Centre announces Rs 25 lakh gratuity limit for these central govt employees; check details here

The Family Man Season 3: Prime Video to make big announcement on Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Raj & DK's spy thriller series on...

Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)

Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh: Leading IVF specialist with 25,000+ success stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi News: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sharda Sinha Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations | Bihar Election

PM Modi News: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sharda Sinha Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations | Bihar Election

Bihar Election 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises Allegiance To PM Modi, Launches Big Attack On Lalu

Bihar Election 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Promises Allegiance To PM Modi, Launches Big Attack On Lalu

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories– Which Suits You Better?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025 Home Minister Amit Shah Slams RJD Over Ticket To History-Sheeter’s Son

Bihar News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds public rally at Kailgarh High School Ground in Siwan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "... For 20 years, A-category history sheeter Shahabuddin, with around 75 cases against him, two jail terms, triple murders, an attack on an SP... he had bathed the sons of a business owner in acid till their skins came off. The brave people of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin... Shahabuddin's son has been given a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav himself from Raghunathpur... Now, under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, even if a 100 Shahabuddin come, no one can do you any harm..."

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Bihar News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds public rally at Kailgarh High School Ground in Siwan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "... For 20 years, A-category history sheeter Shahabuddin, with around 75 cases against him, two jail terms, triple murders, an attack on an SP... he had bathed the sons of a business owner in acid till their skins came off. The brave people of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin... Shahabuddin's son has been given a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav himself from Raghunathpur... Now, under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, even if a 100 Shahabuddin come, no one can do you any harm..."

biharelection2025
Bihar election 2025
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape
Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces
'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end
'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculat
No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’ Right to Disconnect; Here are 5 countries already practising it
No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’
Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?
Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, how may they assert?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE