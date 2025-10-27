Bihar Elections 2025 Home Minister Amit Shah Slams RJD Over Ticket To History-Sheeter’s Son

Bihar News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds public rally at Kailgarh High School Ground in Siwan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "... For 20 years, A-category history sheeter Shahabuddin, with around 75 cases against him, two jail terms, triple murders, an attack on an SP... he had bathed the sons of a business owner in acid till their skins came off. The brave people of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin... Shahabuddin's son has been given a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav himself from Raghunathpur... Now, under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, even if a 100 Shahabuddin come, no one can do you any harm..."