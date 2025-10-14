Bihar Elections 2025 Congress To Contest Around 60 Seats In Bihar; Tejashwi From Raghopur Seat

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside
Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'
Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...
After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video
Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured
US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first
'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins finally breaks silence on playing Ashes 2025 opener
INDIA
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announcing that he would meet the officer's family on 14 Oct. Meanwhile, There was no breakthrough in the impasse over Kumar's family not consenting to his autopsy. In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers. He includes Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya The wife of late officer has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The state government and the Chandigarh authorities, meanwhile, have been making efforts to persuade Amneet P Kumar. Rahul Gandhi is one of the among leaders from opposition parties who will visit the Kumars' Sector 24 residence