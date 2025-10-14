Bihar Elections 2025 Congress Rejects RJDs 52 Seat Offer Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav To Meet

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Rejects RJD's 52 Seat Offer, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Bihar's Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is grappling with a seat-sharing deadlock, with negotiations between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress hitting a snag over numbers even as filing of nominations has started in the poll-bound state