Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

INDIA
Breaking News: Bihar BJP releases the first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election was finalised on Sunday (October 12, 2025) evening after a series of meetings among senior alliance leaders in New Delhi. Both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) led by Upendra Kushwaha and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi have been allocated six seats each