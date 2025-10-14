Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar BJP President Makes Shocking Claim On Mahagathbandhan I Bihar Polls 2025

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside
Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'
Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...
After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video
Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured
US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first
'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins finally breaks silence on playing Ashes 2025 opener
INDIA
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said, "I had said that around half a dozen MLAs and MPs from the Mahagathbandhan would take BJP membership. Today, the atmosphere across Bihar has been created that the NDA alliance is going to form the government with a big majority. This is the reason why opposition MPs and MLAs are leaving the Mahagathbandhan and joining the BJP."