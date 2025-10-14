Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar BJP President Makes Shocking Claim On Mahagathbandhan I Bihar Polls 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said, "I had said that around half a dozen MLAs and MPs from the Mahagathbandhan would take BJP membership. Today, the atmosphere across Bihar has been created that the NDA alliance is going to form the government with a big majority. This is the reason why opposition MPs and MLAs are leaving the Mahagathbandhan and joining the BJP."