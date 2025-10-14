Bihar Election What History Tells Us About Bihar 2025 Contest Who Was Previous Poll | Bihar Poll

Bihar Election: What History Tells Us About Bihar 2025 Contest? Who Was Previous Poll? | Bihar Poll Caste equations are a big factor in Bihar elections, but the impact of Bhojpuri stardom can't be ruled out. For both NDA and the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the biggest challenge, as well as their focus, lies in those seats where they suffered defeat during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shahabad region is particularly crucial, especially Karakat, where Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's entry has changed the entire equation. The latest developments suggest Singh is inches away from joining Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). While an official announcement is still awaited, reports indicate he is being lured with two seats in the upcoming Bihar election.