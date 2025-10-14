US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first
Meet man who is college droupout, became billionaire at 22, is co-founder of...., net worth is Rs...
Not all headaches are harmless, here's when you should worry
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam's biggest blockbuster to start streaming on...
Meet Shailesh Chandra, who started his career as manager, now leads Tata Motors as CEO
'If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can also play...': Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management
Malaika Arora credits THIS special retinol juice for her glowing skin; know its benefits
Palak Tiwari turns heads in bold black-and-white monochrome outfit at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics
GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens; what it means
Alia Bhatt lost weight through intermittent fasting; know how it works and is it safe for you
INDIA
Bihar Election: What History Tells Us About Bihar 2025 Contest? Who Was Previous Poll? | Bihar Poll Caste equations are a big factor in Bihar elections, but the impact of Bhojpuri stardom can't be ruled out. For both NDA and the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the biggest challenge, as well as their focus, lies in those seats where they suffered defeat during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shahabad region is particularly crucial, especially Karakat, where Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's entry has changed the entire equation. The latest developments suggest Singh is inches away from joining Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). While an official announcement is still awaited, reports indicate he is being lured with two seats in the upcoming Bihar election.