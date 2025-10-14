Bihar Election Top BJP Candidates List With Their Constituencies Seats Amid Bihar Election 2025

Bihar Election: Top BJP Candidates List With Their Constituencies & Seats Amid Bihar Election 2025 Check out the list of top BJP candidates contesting Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 with their constituencies: Bettiah – Renu Devi Sitamarhi – Sunil Kumar Pintu Kishanganj – Sweety Singh Katihar – Tarkishore Prasad Saharsa – Alok Ranjan Jha Darbhanga – Sanjay Saraogi Siwan – Mangal Pandey Hajipur – Awadhesh Singh Begusarai – Kundan Kumar Bhagalpur – Rohit Pandey Patna Sahib – Ratnesh Kushwaha Gaya Town – Prem Kumar Wazirganj – Birendra Singh Stay updated with Bihar elections 2025 news, candidate lists, and political updates!