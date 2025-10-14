Bihar Election 2025 Who Is Nand Kishore Yadav Emerged As BJP’s Biggest Loser In 1st List

Bihar Election 2025: Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, a prominent face from Patna Sahib, has been excluded from the party’s first list of candidates. His omission has sparked political buzz and raised questions about BJP’s new strategy in Bihar. Watch the full report to know why Yadav’s name was dropped and what it means for the upcoming polls.