Bihar Election 2025 Who Is Bihar Voting For Bihar Exit Polls Reveal Party Wise Vote Share

BJP-led NDA will win 2025 Bihar Assembly election as per data from two exit polls. NDA forecast to win big as pollsters predict 133-167 seats. Mahagathbandhan is expected to get less than 100 seats. Peoples Pulse Exit Polls predict 46.2% vote share for NDA. MGB is expected to get 37.9% vote share while Jan Suraaj is expected to register 9.7% vote share with only 0 to 5 seats.