Bihar Election 2025: Top Contenders & Star Seat Battles In Phase 1; Bihar Elections 2025; Bihar News Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Star Seat Battles & Key Leaders to Watch On November 6, Bihar goes to polls across 121 constituencies in 18 districts for the first phase of the Assembly Election 2025. Over 1,300 candidates are in the race — including 16 ministers from CM Nitish Kumar’s cabinet fighting to retain their seats. DNA India +1 Key Constituencies & Leaders: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) battles NDA in Raghopur — his home bastion. DNA India Maithili Thakur, the folk singer-turned-candidate (BJP), fights from Ali Nagar in Darbhanga. DNA India Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) contests from Chhapra, Saran — a high-profile showdown. Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM) contests Tarapur, Munger against Arun Kumar of RJD. Mokama (Patna Rural): Anant Singh (JD-U) vs Veena Devi (RJD) — a clash of political families. Districts Voting in Phase 1: Include Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur & Buxar. DNA India +1 Phase 1 at a Glance: Big names, political dynasties, movie stars and ministers — all locked in for power. This phase will test the organizational strength of the NDA vs the resurgence of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).