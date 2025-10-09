FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 SC Demands List Of All Deleted Voters In Bihar SIR ECI Fights Back Saying

Supreme Court asked Election Commission to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from final electoral roll prepared under Bihar SIR. EC told apex court that most of the names added to final electoral roll in SIR are of new voters and a few old voters. 'No complaint or appeal filed till now by any excluded voters': Election Commission of India to SC. On September 30, EC published the final voters' list after special intensive revision. EC stated no Bihar voters complained about the SIR, asserting only Delhi petitioners raised concerns. Supreme Court countered this argument by saying... “There are people who would be living unauthorised in India, they wouldn’t want to come forward, they’ll be exposed…let us at least have an illustrative list of people who have actually been affected. We said whoever is dead or moved is alright, but if you are deleting someone, please follow Rule 21 and SOP. We also said that whoever is deleted, please put up their data in your electoral offices. Final list appears to be an appreciation of numbers…there is confusion of general democratic process that what is the identity of the add-ons…is it of deleted names or new names?": Supreme Court of India Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioners also argued that there is a disproportionate deduction in names of Muslims and women from final voter list

Supreme Court asked Election Commission to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from final electoral roll prepared under Bihar SIR. EC told apex court that most of the names added to final electoral roll in SIR are of new voters and a few old voters. 'No complaint or appeal filed till now by any excluded voters': Election Commission of India to SC. On September 30, EC published the final voters' list after special intensive revision. EC stated no Bihar voters complained about the SIR, asserting only Delhi petitioners raised concerns. Supreme Court countered this argument by saying...

“There are people who would be living unauthorised in India, they wouldn’t want to come forward, they’ll be exposed…let us at least have an illustrative list of people who have actually been affected. We said whoever is dead or moved is alright, but if you are deleting someone, please follow Rule 21 and SOP. We also said that whoever is deleted, please put up their data in your electoral offices. Final list appears to be an appreciation of numbers…there is confusion of general democratic process that what is the identity of the add-ons…is it of deleted names or new names?": Supreme Court of India

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioners also argued that there is a disproportionate deduction in names of Muslims and women from final voter list

