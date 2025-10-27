FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Taunts BJP MP Ravi Kishan Ahead Of Bihar Election 2025

RJD’s Khesari Lal slammed BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s remarks ahead of Bihar Elections. “I have never been against religion, and I am not against religion even today. But those who ask for votes in the name of religion, those who instigate people in the name of religion, I am against them. Now they feel that I am against their thinking, so I am against religion also...'

RJD’s Khesari Lal slammed BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s remarks ahead of Bihar Elections.

“I have never been against religion, and I am not against religion even today. But those who ask for votes in the name of religion, those who instigate people in the name of religion, I am against them. Now they feel that I am against their thinking, so I am against religion also...'

biharelection2025
Bihar election 2025
