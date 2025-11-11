Bihar Election 2025 Record Breaking Turnout With 6714 In Bihar Elections Phase 2 | Bihar News

Bihar election 2025 voting concludes with 67.14% amid heavy security. Kishanganj led the charts with 76.26%, followed by Katihar at 75.23%. Earlier, police announced closure of borders with Nepal in view of deadly blasts in Delhi. In the first phase, held on 6 November, Bihar registered a total turnout of 65.08% across 121 seats. This is the highest ever voter turnout recorded in any assembly or Lok Sabha election in the state.