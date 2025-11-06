Bihar Election 2025 Rabri Devi Misa Bharti Urge Voters To Turn Out In Phase 1 I Bihar Polls 2025

Bihar Election 2025: Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti Urge Voters To Turn Out In Phase 1 I Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1 of voting is underway across the state. Senior RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, along with Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, appealed to the people to step out and exercise their democratic right in large numbers. The leaders emphasized the importance of every vote in shaping Bihar’s future, urging citizens—especially first-time voters—to participate peacefully and responsibly. As polling booths opened early in the morning, visuals showed Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti interacting with locals and motivating them to cast their votes without fear or hesitation. The first phase holds crucial significance in determining the momentum of this election, with key constituencies witnessing high political stakes. Stay tuned for more ground reports, updates, and live coverage from across Bihar.