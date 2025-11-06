FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 07:21 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's Message To Bihar Voters As Voting Underway For 121 Seats | Bihar News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in Bihar to participate in the first phase of the Assembly elections with full enthusiasm. He called upon people, especially the youth and first-time voters, to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

In an X post, PM Modi said, "Today is the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. My appeal to all voters in this phase is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all young voters of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember—first voting, then refreshments! (pehle matadan, phir jalpan)"

biharelection2025
Bihar election 2025
