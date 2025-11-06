Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Begins In Bihar I Tejashwi Yadav I Maithili Thakur Bihar Voters

Bihar Election 2025: Phase 1 Voting Begins In Bihar I Tejashwi Yadav I Maithili Thakur, Bihar Voters Bihar’s 121 out of the total 243 assembly constituencies are set to vote on Thursday, November 6, in the first phase of 2025 state assembly election in a crucial triangular contest between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) led-National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (or Grand Alliance) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. The polling started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, and in some places, at 5 pm. Several key candidates fielded by both — the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan — are set to face the voters in high-stakes contests across the state. These candidates include BJP leader and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary fighting from Tarapur, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav fighting from Raghopur, Tejashwi’s brother Tej Pratap fighting from Mahua on the ticket of his own outfit Janshakti Janata Dal, BJP’s Maithili Thakur fighting from Alinagar, and JD(U)’s Anant Singh fighting from Mokama, who is currently in jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav.