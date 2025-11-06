Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Begins At Women-Run Pink Booths | NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election 2025: Phase 1 Voting Begins At Women-Run Pink Booths | NDA vs Mahagathbandhan Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is underway as voters head to polling booths across the state. In Samastipur, women-run Pink Booths are managing voting efficiently under strict security arrangements, ensuring smooth polling from 7 AM to 6 PM. Millions are expected to participate, shaping the state’s political future as NDA and Mahagathbandhan parties compete fiercely. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on voter turnout, key constituencies, and reactions from voters and leaders. Follow us for real-time coverage, exclusive visuals from polling stations, and comprehensive insights into Bihar’s high-stakes election phase one.