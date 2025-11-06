'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch
Bihar Elections 2025: Voter turnout of 64.46% recorded in first phase of polling, highest in 73 years
Deepti Sharma to Alyssa Healy: Full list of released players from all five teams ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction
JNU Election Results 2025: Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls again, defeats ABVP in all 4 central posts
'Voted in both Delhi, Bihar': Opposition attacks Rakesh Sinha over 'vote chori' allegations, BJP hits back
India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it
WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana retained - Full retention list and purse left
Should public health emergency be declared in Delhi? PIL filed in Supreme Court over toxic air
Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply
INDIA
Bihar Election 2025: Phase 1 Voting Begins At Women-Run Pink Booths | NDA vs Mahagathbandhan Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is underway as voters head to polling booths across the state. In Samastipur, women-run Pink Booths are managing voting efficiently under strict security arrangements, ensuring smooth polling from 7 AM to 6 PM. Millions are expected to participate, shaping the state’s political future as NDA and Mahagathbandhan parties compete fiercely. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on voter turnout, key constituencies, and reactions from voters and leaders. Follow us for real-time coverage, exclusive visuals from polling stations, and comprehensive insights into Bihar’s high-stakes election phase one.