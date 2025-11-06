Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Mock Polls Underway Voting For Phase 1 To Begin At 7 AM I Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Mock Polls Underway, Voting For Phase 1 To Begin At 7 AM I Bihar News Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1: The ballot war begins in Bihar today (November 6) as the state heads into the first phase of its high-stakes Assembly elections. Nearly 3.75 crore voters across 121 constituencies in 18 districts will decide the fate of top leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, in what is being seen as a make-or-break battle for both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). First phase of voting in 121 seats to be held today. Mock polling underway at a polling booth set up at Polling Station, Manju Sinha School, Booth Number 287 in Bakhtiyarpur, Patna A total of 1,314 candidates are in fray for these 121 of 243 seats in Phase-1. The second phase will be held on November 11, 2025, and the counting for all 243 seats will take place on November 14, 2025.