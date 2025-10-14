DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'
‘China vs world’: US calls India ‘ally’ against China’s export control on rare earths, gives latter warning, ‘we are...’
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him
DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside
Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'
Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
INDIA
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula The NDA has announced its highly anticipated seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls 2025. As per the announcement: BJP and JD(U) to contest 101 seats each out of 243 LJP (Ram Vilas) allocated 29 seats Rashtriya Lok Morcha & Hindustani Awam Morcha get 6 seats each Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc faces uncertainties, with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav heading to Delhi. At the airport, Tejashwi assured, “All is well”, while his parents avoided media questions.