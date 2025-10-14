FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test

R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'

‘China vs world’: US calls India ‘ally’ against China’s export control on rare earths, gives latter warning, ‘we are...’

Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Bihar Election 2025: AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats After Being Rejected By INDIA Bloc, Says Owaisi

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Oct 14, 2025

Bihar Election 2025 NDA Finalises Seat Deal JDU-BJP Get 101 Each | Bihar Polls 2025 | Bihar News

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula The NDA has announced its highly anticipated seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls 2025. As per the announcement: BJP and JD(U) to contest 101 seats each out of 243 LJP (Ram Vilas) allocated 29 seats Rashtriya Lok Morcha & Hindustani Awam Morcha get 6 seats each Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc faces uncertainties, with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav heading to Delhi. At the airport, Tejashwi assured, “All is well”, while his parents avoided media questions.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula

The NDA has announced its highly anticipated seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls 2025. As per the announcement:

BJP and JD(U) to contest 101 seats each out of 243

LJP (Ram Vilas) allocated 29 seats

Rashtriya Lok Morcha & Hindustani Awam Morcha get 6 seats each

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc faces uncertainties, with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav heading to Delhi. At the airport, Tejashwi assured, “All is well”, while his parents avoided media questions.

BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...
Taliban claims to kill 12 Pakistani soldiers in 'retaliatory' cross-border clashes
Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Nita Ambani casually flaunts rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, worth Rs...; price that’s enough to buy 5 luxury Ferraris
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
