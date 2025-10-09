Bihar Election 2025 NDA Faces Internal Disputes Over Seat Sharing I Chirag Paswan I Jitanram Manjhi

The NDA leaders locked in debate over seat allocation. The BJP which held a meeting on Wednesday on the issue, claimed that everything is fine in the alliance. Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he was 'requesting and not making a claim' Jitan Ram Manjhi via his X account demanded 15 seats. He said his HAM party be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party not contest the election. Another Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has made some claims. Earlier, He settled for around 20-22 seats is now asking for at least 25 more