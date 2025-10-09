Bihar Election 2025 NDA Faces Internal Disputes Over Seat Sharing I Chirag Paswan I Jitanram Manjhi

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India

Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K: 'Security forces will continue to...'

Tata Group Rift: Funding plan for loss-making firm emerges as key flashpoint, it is headed by...

Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement, says '5-6 people have been arrested but...'

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, city-wise puja timing, significance and more

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda cremated at his native village; Jasbir Jassi, Ammy Virk, Harbhajan Mann pay last respects

UK announces Rs 4155 crore defence deal with India, to supply Lightweight Multirole Missiles to...

Farah Khan shares clip from early days as background dancer to Archana Puran Singh in Jalwa - Watch viral video

In a first, Putin admits Russian forces responsible for downing Azerbaijan plane that killed 38

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling: 'Mujhe yahan aakar bahut khushi hui'

UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling

Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India

Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India

Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K: 'Security forces will continue to...'

Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 NDA Faces Internal Disputes Over Seat Sharing I Chirag Paswan I Jitanram Manjhi

The NDA leaders locked in debate over seat allocation. The BJP which held a meeting on Wednesday on the issue, claimed that everything is fine in the alliance. Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he was 'requesting and not making a claim' Jitan Ram Manjhi via his X account demanded 15 seats. He said his HAM party be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party not contest the election. Another Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has made some claims. Earlier, He settled for around 20-22 seats is now asking for at least 25 more

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

The NDA leaders locked in debate over seat allocation. The BJP which held a meeting on Wednesday on the issue, claimed that everything is fine in the alliance. Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he was 'requesting and not making a claim'

Jitan Ram Manjhi via his X account demanded 15 seats. He said his HAM party be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party not contest the election. Another Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has made some claims. Earlier, He settled for around 20-22 seats is now asking for at least 25 more

biharelection2025
Bihar election 2025
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR, demands details of excluded voters by...
Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR
Saudi Arabia, one of the driest countries in world, has no rivers or lakes, still people have no dearth of water because..., primary source is...
From where does water come in Saudi Arabia? Answer will leave you shocked
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Know in detail
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling: 'Mujhe yahan aakar bahut khushi hui'
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling
Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning
Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE