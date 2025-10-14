Bihar Election 2025 NDA Announces Seat Sharing In Bihar JDU-BJP Get 101 Each | Bihar News

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula The NDA has announced its highly anticipated seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls 2025. As per the announcement: BJP and JD(U) to contest 101 seats each out of 243 LJP (Ram Vilas) allocated 29 seats Rashtriya Lok Morcha & Hindustani Awam Morcha get 6 seats each Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc faces uncertainties, with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav heading to Delhi. At the airport, Tejashwi assured, “All is well”, while his parents avoided media questions.