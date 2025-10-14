Bihar Election 2025: NDA Announces Seat Sharing In Bihar, JDU-BJP Get 101 Each | Bihar News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula

    The NDA has announced its highly anticipated seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls 2025. As per the announcement:

    BJP and JD(U) to contest 101 seats each out of 243

    LJP (Ram Vilas) allocated 29 seats

    Rashtriya Lok Morcha & Hindustani Awam Morcha get 6 seats each

    Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc faces uncertainties, with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav heading to Delhi. At the airport, Tejashwi assured, “All is well”, while his parents avoided media questions.

