Bihar Election 2025 Mahagathbandhan Announces CM Candidate | Tejashwi Challenges NDA Leadership

Bihar Election 2025 Update: The Mahagathbandhan has officially announced its Chief Ministerial candidate, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. While the alliance is clear on its CM choice, Tejashwi questioned the NDA over its leadership decision, highlighting that no joint press conference, vision, or agenda has been revealed yet. The RJD leader emphasized transparency and raised doubts about whether Nitish Kumar will be retained as the NDA’s CM face, signaling a tense pre-election political atmosphere in Bihar.