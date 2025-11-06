Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Casts His Vote I Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Casts His Vote I Bihar News Phase 1 Voting Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1: Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha cast his vote as polling began for Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Elections. The BJP leader urged voters to come out in large numbers and strengthen democracy through active participation. Voting is underway across several key constituencies amid tight security and enthusiastic voter turnout. Stay tuned for live updates, ground reports, and exclusive visuals from polling booths across Bihar — including reactions from political leaders, first-time voters, and election officials