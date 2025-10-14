Bihar Election 2025 HAM Jitan Ram Manjhi Upset On NDA Seat Sharing In Bihar Polls I Politics

In Bihar Elections 2025, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "... We demanded 15 seats but we were given only six seats. We are upset, but we will not oppose the NDA's decision. We will move forward with whatever we have got, and we thank PM Modi for this..."