Bihar Election 2025 Congress Likely To Contest 58 Seats In Bihar 12 Fewer Than 2020 Polls

INDIA
The Congress is likely to contest 58 out of 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, marking a reduction of 12 seats from the 2020 polls. The party has already finalized candidates for 25 constituencies, including 15 of its 17 sitting MLAs, with two names still on hold. In the 2020 elections, Congress had contested 70 seats and won only 19, emerging as the weakest link in the RJD-Congress-Left Mahagathbandhan, which together secured 110 seats with a 37.23% vote share. This time, key names like Akash Kumar (son of a former Bihar Congress chief) and BPCC president Rajesh Kumar feature in the final list. Meanwhile, two rebel MLAs — Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav — may join the BJP ahead of polls