Bihar Election 2025 CM Nitish Kumar Promises Allegiance To PM Modi Launches Big Attack On Lalu

CM Nitish Kumar promised allegiance to PM Modi, targeted Lalu Yadav over women issue as he addressed an election rally in Bihar’s Samastipur ahead of Bihar polls. He alleged Lalu Yadav of not doing anything for women, but got his wife appointed as the Chief Minister as soon as he is caught in corruption case. He then praised PM Modi’s development works in Bihar, and claimed to be undeterred in his stance by the side of BJP.