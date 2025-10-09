Bihar Election 2025 Cant Make Decision In Dark Supreme Courts Deadline To EC On Bihar SIR

SC said ECI must furnish details of 3.66 lakh people excluded from final voter list following a special intensive revision in Bihar. Court called for more clarity on the deleted names. SC suggested that a decision on Bihar SIR 'cannot be made in dark' with election less than a month away. Court also asked petitioners challenging the exercise to provide examples of at least 100 people wrongfully deleted from list. SC also asked the poll panel to follow protocol and publish details of deleted individuals in district-level offices. "It appears there was deletion of 65 lakh names in the draft list... we said (deleting) whoever is dead or has moved is okay but, if you are deleting someone... we also said 'whoever is deleted, please put up their data in your electoral offices'.": Supreme Court of India SC also questioned EC about the apparent increase in voters between draft and final lists. EC said most of the additions are new voters and pointed out that none of the excluded individuals had complained so far