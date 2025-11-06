FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur Begins Election Day With Prayers | Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur Begins Election Day With Prayers | Bihar News Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Singer and BJP Lok Sabha MP Maithili Thakur began her election day with prayers, offering devotional hymns ahead of polling. Visuals show her seeking blessings before heading out to vote. Stay tuned for more live updates, reactions, and ground reports from Bihar.

