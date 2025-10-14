Bihar Election 2025 AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats After Being Rejected By INDIA Bloc Says Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 after being sidelined by the INDIA bloc. He said AIMIM aims to build a strong third front in the state, challenging both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.