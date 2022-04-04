Bihar Dy CM Prasad refuses to comment on Rabri Devi’s remark on CM Nitish Kumar

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad refused to comment on former chief minister Rabri Devi’s remark on CM Nitish Kumar, where she said that CM Kumar should swap posts with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. “She's (Rabri Devi) ex-CM, I respect her and won't say anything about her remark on UP CM and Bihar CM,” he said. The Deputy CM praised the UP CM for his leadership. He said, “CM Yogi is giving good governance in UP. We too have changed a lot of things in Bihar and worked to improve the situation here.”