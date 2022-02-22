Bihar Deputy CM slams Tejashwi Yadav for his comment on BJP, says he should look within himself

After the special CBI Court announced a 5-year jail sentence for Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam case on February 21, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on this said that before giving any statement about BJP, Tejashwi Yadav should look within himself. He said, “CBI court has given its verdict on the fifth fodder scam case. We Indians have faith in the judicial system of our country. Before giving any statement about BJP, Tejashwi Yadav should look within himself.”After a CBI court on Monday sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years of imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his father was targeted because he refused to shake hands with the BJP.