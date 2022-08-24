Bihar CPIML MLAs stage protest demanding resignation of Speaker VK Sinha

CPI(ML) MLAs staged a protest outside Bihar Assembly and demanded resignation of Speaker VK Sinha. Earlier, the MLAs had moved no-confidence motion against the Speaker. “Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work. It's a conspiracy to topple our government. Our proposal for no-confidence motion against Speaker should be considered and discussed,” said a protesting leader.